Ben CauleyBorn 3 October 1947. Died 21 September 2015
Ben Cauley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3afbd73-10ec-4834-b6b6-b2cde42519a1
Ben Cauley Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben S. Cauley, Jr. (October 3, 1947 – September 21, 2015) was an American trumpet player, vocalist, songwriter, and founding member of the Stax recording group, The Bar-Kays. He was the only survivor of the 1967 plane crash that claimed the lives of soul singer Otis Redding and four members of the Bar-Kays.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Cauley Tracks
Sort by
Get It Together
Ben Cauley
Get It Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It Together
Last played on
Back to artist