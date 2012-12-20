Greg JohnsonNew Zealand singer/songwriter. Born 1968
Greg Johnson
1968
Greg Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Greg Johnson (born 1968, Auckland, New Zealand) is a singer/songwriter of melodic, lyric-based pop. He has seen success both as a solo artist and writing for others. Since 2002 he has been a resident of the United States, living in California.
Looking Out On Monday
Greg Johnson
Looking Out On Monday
Looking Out On Monday
