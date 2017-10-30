Rebecca PronskyBorn 4 September 1980
Rebecca Pronsky
1980-09-04
Rebecca Pronsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Pronsky (born September 4, 1980) is a singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York. Her musical style combines folk, jazz, alternative, and country elements. She has been described as having "a voice that's full of character, sensitive and rich", and as writing songs that are "short and sharp... stimulating and catchy".
Rebecca Pronsky Tracks
