Rebecca Pronsky (born September 4, 1980) is a singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York. Her musical style combines folk, jazz, alternative, and country elements. She has been described as having "a voice that's full of character, sensitive and rich", and as writing songs that are "short and sharp... stimulating and catchy".

