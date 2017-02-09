Roger Bryson
Roger Bryson Tracks
Overture; Let us take the road (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Past BBC Events
Proms 1980: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-12T12:56:32
12
Aug
1980
Proms 1975: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-11T12:56:32
11
Sep
1975
