Susan Narucki is an American operatic soprano who specializes in performances of contemporary classical music. She has appeared in the world premieres of several operas at the Dutch National Opera including Louis Andriessen and Peter Greenaway's Writing to Vermeer and Claude Vivier's Reves d'un Marco Polo as well as in Elliott Carter's What Next?

Narucki was nominated in the Best Classical Vocal Performance category for a 2002 Grammy Award for the recording of Elliott Carter's Tempo e Tempi. She also sang in the recording of George Crumb's Star-Child which won the 2000 Grammy award for Best Classical Contemporary Composition.