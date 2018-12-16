Chew Fu is a New York-based electronic record producer, remixer and DJ, born in the Netherlands.

He is best known for his official refixes for pop artists including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Timbaland, Mariah Carey, Far East Movement and Robyn and his distinctive style of production which features a fusion of electro house and hip hop music.

Instead of using the term remix, Chew Fu coined the term "refix" because he says that his "remixes are like a completely new productions." When DJ-ing Chew Fu only plays his own original productions and refixes.

On where his name came from, "My crew came up with it when I was producing tracks for Bad Boy Records to describe my production process and style. Chew Fu is the sound made during and after I’ve consumed a track and spit out a hot refix."