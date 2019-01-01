Ble is a pop-rock band from Greece that was formed in 1996, by George Papapostolou (guitar, sax, vocals, music) and George Parodis (lyrics). Theodosia Tsatsou (lead vocals) and Natasa Alexiou (backing vocals, violin) would complete the current line up of the band in 1996. The name Ble (Μπλε in Greek) means blue. Their music is characterised by their dark and introspective "Enohes".

In 1997, Theodosia Tsatsou left the band and, against all odds, Ble continued successfully with a new singer, Georgia Kefala, who remains the lead singer of the band till today.

The group has released six studio albums, "Enohes" (1996), "Ble" (1998), "Ela Na Deis" (2000), "Sta Mavra Eho Ntithei" (2002), "Etsi Thelo Ego Na Zo" (2004) and "Oneira Sou Tragoudao" (2006). In 2009 they released "Ble 1996-2009 compilation (Best Of)" . The band had success with "Niotho Enohes" from their first single and "Fovame" from the album "Enohes", which became a hit single. Ble's second album, "Ble" [1], featured a harder and heavier sound. Their third album, "Ela Na Deis"[2], was released in 2000. Since then, they released three more albums with remarkable success in the Greek charts.