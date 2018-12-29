Barry CrockerBorn 4 November 1935
Barry Crocker
1935-11-04
Barry Crocker Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Hugh Crocker AM (born 4 November 1935 in Geelong, Victoria, Australia) is a Gold Logie award-winning character actor, television personality, singer, and variety entertainer with a crooning vocal style known for his iconic Australian films The Adventures of Barry McKenzie and sequel Barry McKenzie Holds His Own and singing the theme tune to the Australian soap opera Neighbours.
