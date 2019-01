Barry Hugh Crocker AM (born 4 November 1935 in Geelong, Victoria, Australia) is a Gold Logie award-winning character actor, television personality, singer, and variety entertainer with a crooning vocal style known for his iconic Australian films The Adventures of Barry McKenzie and sequel Barry McKenzie Holds His Own and singing the theme tune to the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia