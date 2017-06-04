David Crowder BandFormed 1996. Disbanded 2012
David Crowder Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e39d2020-7181-4416-bf1b-bd82fdaca203
David Crowder Band Biography (Wikipedia)
David Crowder Band (stylized as David Crowder*Band and The David Crowder*Band) was a six-piece Christian rock and modern worship band from Waco, Texas. Their final album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. They disbanded in 2012, with David Crowder pursuing a solo career under the name Crowder and the rest of the band, except for Mike Hogan, forming The Digital Age.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Crowder Band Tracks
Sort by
O For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
David Crowder Band
O For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
Last played on
All Creatures Of Our God And King
David Crowder Band
All Creatures Of Our God And King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Creatures Of Our God And King
Last played on
Let Me Feel You Shine
David Crowder Band
Let Me Feel You Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
David Crowder Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist