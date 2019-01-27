Jimmy RuffinBorn 7 May 1936. Died 17 November 2014
Jimmy Ruffin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqpf2.jpg
1936-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e39c7351-7110-41e9-9328-ca08df0921cc
Jimmy Ruffin Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lee Ruffin (May 7, 1936 – November 17, 2014) was an American soul singer, and elder brother of David Ruffin of the Temptations. He had several hit records between the 1960s and 1980s, the most successful being the Top 10 hits "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted" and "Hold On (To My Love)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Ruffin Tracks
Sort by
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
Jimmy Ruffin
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dszfk.jpglink
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
Last played on
I'll Say Forever My Love
Jimmy Ruffin
I'll Say Forever My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dszfk.jpglink
I'll Say Forever My Love
Last played on
Tell Me What You Want
Jimmy Ruffin
Tell Me What You Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dszfk.jpglink
Hold on to My Love
Jimmy Ruffin
Hold on to My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dszfk.jpglink
Hold on to My Love
Last played on
Farewell Is a Lonely Sound
Jimmy Ruffin
Farewell Is a Lonely Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dszfk.jpglink
Farewell Is a Lonely Sound
Last played on
He Who Picks a Rose
Jimmy Ruffin
He Who Picks a Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dszfk.jpglink
He Who Picks a Rose
Last played on
I've Passed This Way Before
Jimmy Ruffin
I've Passed This Way Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dszfk.jpglink
Playlists featuring Jimmy Ruffin
Jimmy Ruffin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist