Claudia Barainsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudia Barainsky (born 30 September 1965) is a German operatic soprano. She has performed internationally, and won awards for her roles in contemporary operas such as Bernd Alois Zimmermann's Die Soldaten and Aribert Reimann's Medea.
Akhmatova Requiem (To Death)
Elena Olegovna Firsova
Akhmatova Requiem (To Death)
Akhmatova Requiem (To Death)
Akhmatova Requiem (The Summer Weeks)
Elena Olegovna Firsova
Akhmatova Requiem (The Summer Weeks)
Akhmatova Requiem (The Summer Weeks)
7 Early songs
Arnold Schoenberg
7 Early songs
7 Early songs
