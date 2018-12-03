Bálint BakfarkBorn 1507. Died August 1576
Bálint Bakfark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1507
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e39863f3-e1b3-4f1f-95f4-d3a8f235e2f3
Bálint Bakfark Biography (Wikipedia)
Bálint Bakfark (in contemporary sources Valentin Bakfark or (from 1565 onward) Valentin Greff alias Bakfark, his name is variously spelled as Bacfarc, Bakfarc, Bakfarkh, Bakffark, Backuart) (1526–30 – 15 or 22 August 1576) was a Hungarian composer of Transylvanian Saxon origin, and lutenist of the Renaissance. He was enormously influential as a lutenist in his time, and renowned as a virtuoso on the instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bálint Bakfark Tracks
Sort by
Fantasia and Je prens en gre for lute
Bálint Bakfark
Fantasia and Je prens en gre for lute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasia and Je prens en gre for lute
Last played on
Czarna krowa (Black Cow)
Bálint Bakfark
Czarna krowa (Black Cow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Czarna krowa (Black Cow)
Last played on
Bálint Bakfark Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist