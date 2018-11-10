Frederick StockBorn 11 November 1872. Died 20 October 1942
Frederick Stock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1872-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e39863ed-0ab5-4dff-93b5-bf2adb121e7d
Frederick Stock Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Stock (born Friedrich August Stock; November 11, 1872, Jülich, Rhine Province – October 20, 1942, Chicago, Illinois) was a German conductor and composer, most famous for his 37-year tenure as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frederick Stock Tracks
Sort by
Cello concerto no.1 in A minor
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello concerto no.1 in A minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Cello concerto no.1 in A minor
Last played on
O Waly, Waly
Trad.
O Waly, Waly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
O Waly, Waly
Performer
Last played on
Goladon Suite for piano duet
Margaret Hubicki, James Kirby & Frederick Stock
Goladon Suite for piano duet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goladon Suite for piano duet
Composer
Last played on
Summer's Eve (Goladon Suite for piano duet)
Margaret Hubicki, James Kirby & Frederick Stock
Summer's Eve (Goladon Suite for piano duet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer's Eve (Goladon Suite for piano duet)
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1909: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecpfhn
Queen's Hall
1909-09-18T13:39:19
18
Sep
1909
Proms 1909: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
Proms 1906: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edw6v2
Queen's Hall
1906-10-03T13:39:19
3
Oct
1906
Proms 1906: Prom 40
Queen's Hall
Proms 1905: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evgp5v
Queen's Hall
1905-10-06T13:39:19
6
Oct
1905
Proms 1905: Prom 42
Queen's Hall
Back to artist