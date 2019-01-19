Bernard WrightBorn 16 November 1963
Bernard Wright
1963-11-16
Bernard Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Wright (born November 16, 1963) is an American funk and jazz keyboardist and singer who began his career as a session musician and later released four solo albums. He is the son of singer Roberta Flack.
Bernard Wright Tracks
Spinnin'
Last played on
Who Do You Love?
Last played on
Who Do You Love (Petko Turner's Boogie Edit)
Master Rocker
Last played on
Haboglabotribin
Last played on
Just Chillin' Out
Last played on
