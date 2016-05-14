Nação Zumbi (formerly Chico Science & Nação Zumbi) is a Brazilian band formed by Chico Science. They have been hailed as one of the most important groups to come out of the manguebeat movement in the 1990s. The musicians of the group continued as Nação Zumbi after Chico died in a car accident on February 2, 1997.

In their songs they experiment with mixing of rock, punk, funk, hip hop, soul, Pernambuco's regional rhythms and Brazilian traditional music, with heavy use of percussion instruments.

They released two albums by the time of Chico's death, Da lama ao caos (From Mud to Chaos) in 1994 and Afrociberdelia in 1996. Both received critical acclaim.

In 1996, Nação Zumbi contributed Maracatu Atômico to the AIDS-Benefit Album Red Hot + Rio produced by the Red Hot Organization.