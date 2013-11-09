David Allen "Davey" Faragher (born August 18, 1957) is an American bass guitarist from Redlands, California. Faragher's career took off and received critical notice as a founding member of the nineties band, Cracker, and his subsequent work with John Hiatt's band, and The Imposters, the backing band for Elvis Costello since 2001. In 2015, Faragher joined Richard Thompson's Electric Trio for Thompson's Still album and US tour.

Faragher is an accomplished session musician, and has a strong portfolio of performances with notable musicians.