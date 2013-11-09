Davey FaragherBorn 18 August 1957
Davey Faragher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e393fa38-f0fa-4d28-b764-99fd6833dda4
Davey Faragher Biography (Wikipedia)
David Allen "Davey" Faragher (born August 18, 1957) is an American bass guitarist from Redlands, California. Faragher's career took off and received critical notice as a founding member of the nineties band, Cracker, and his subsequent work with John Hiatt's band, and The Imposters, the backing band for Elvis Costello since 2001. In 2015, Faragher joined Richard Thompson's Electric Trio for Thompson's Still album and US tour.
Faragher is an accomplished session musician, and has a strong portfolio of performances with notable musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Davey Faragher Tracks
Sort by
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
Elvis Costello
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhrp.jpglink
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
Last played on
The River In Reverse
Elvis Costello
The River In Reverse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhrp.jpglink
The River In Reverse
Last played on
Back to artist