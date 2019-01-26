Nicholas Simmons (born December 18, 1999), known professionally as YBN Nahmir, is an American rapper and songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama. He is best known for his singles "Rubbin Off the Paint" which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and "Bounce Out With That" peaking at number one on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.

He founded the YBN collective which has artists YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Cordae.