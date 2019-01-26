YBN NahmirBorn 18 December 1999
YBN Nahmir
1999-12-18
YBN Nahmir Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Simmons (born December 18, 1999), known professionally as YBN Nahmir, is an American rapper and songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama. He is best known for his singles "Rubbin Off the Paint" which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and "Bounce Out With That" peaking at number one on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.
He founded the YBN collective which has artists YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Cordae.
YBN Nahmir Tracks
1942
G‐Eazy
Can't Relate (feat. YBN Nahmir & YG)
DaniLeigh
Rubbin Off The Paint
YBN Nahmir
Bounce Out With That
YBN Nahmir
Rubbin Off The Paint (Gentz Edit)
YBN Nahmir
Rubbin Off The Paint (Gentz Edit)
YBN Nahmir
