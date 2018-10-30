Bob BrozmanBorn 8 March 1954. Died 24 April 2013
Bob Brozman (March 8, 1954 – April 23, 2013) was an American guitarist and ethnomusicologist.
Kanun
Cailleach A Shusa
Maloyan Devil
Brelydian
Times Like These (Radio 1 Session, 12 Mar 1988)
Just Like You (Radio 1 Session, 12 Mar 1988)
It Was Kevin (Radio 1 Session, 12 Mar 1988)
A MHAIRE BRUINEALL
Smelly Summer (Radio 1 Session, 12 Mar 1988)
Youth Development Song
People Are Strange
Hawaiian Heatwave
Rattlesnake Blues
Obvious Blues
A Mhaire Bruineall
THE BEAUTY SPOT: BRENDAN McMAHON'S/MISS JOHNSTON'S YOUGHAL QUAY
Hardiman The Fddler
Cailleach A Shusa
Brelydian
Beer Belly Dancing
The Slide from Grace
Portaferry Swing (Ragged Annie/The Boys of Portaferry/Cameronian Reel)
Cailleach A Shúsa -The Hag in the Blanket
