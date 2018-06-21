Junaid Khan (born as Junaid Khan Niazi 2 November 1981) is a Pakistani singer-songwriter and television actor. He is the lead vocalist of the band Call, which has released two commercially successful albums, Jilawatan and Dhoom. He is best known for his roles in serials Mujhay Roothnay Na Daina (2011), Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu (2012), Yahan Pyar Nahi Hai (2012), Madiha Maliha (2012), Kadoorat (2013) and Firaaq (2014). He rose to fame by portraying the sophisticated and sober character of Dr. Talal Sikandar in the 2017 hit drama Sun Yaara on Ary Digital.

In 2012 Khan was nominated at the Lux Style Awards in two different categories Best TV Actor for the serial Dil Ki Lagi and Best Album of the Year for the album "Dhoom".