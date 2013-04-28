LA Mass Choir
LA Mass Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e38bf297-da03-42f3-9a59-a9d8daf8d86f
LA Mass Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The L.A. Mass Choir was an American gospel choir from Los Angeles. The group released several commercially successful albums in the late 1980s and 1990s, and was nominated for Stellar Awards and Gospel Music Excellence Awards. It was started by Tony Wilkins and Donald Taylor. Donald Taylor directed the choir.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LA Mass Choir Tracks
Sort by
I Feel Like Going On
LA Mass Choir
I Feel Like Going On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel Like Going On
Last played on
LA Mass Choir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist