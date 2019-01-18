The VaporsFormed 1979. Disbanded 1981
The Vapors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqs4k.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e389160d-6d98-4657-9a75-9229b41621bc
The Vapors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vapors are an English new wave and power pop band that initially existed between 1978 and 1981. They had a top ten hit with the song "Turning Japanese" in 1980, which reached No. 3 in the UK Singles Chart, and No. 36 in the US Billboard Hot 100.
The Vapors Tracks
Turning Japanese
The Vapors
Turning Japanese
Turning Japanese
Turning
The Vapors
Turning
Turning
Here Comes The Judge (Live)
The Vapors
Here Comes The Judge (Live)
Here Comes The Judge (Live)
News At Ten
The Vapors
News At Ten
News At Ten
Cold War (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1979)
The Vapors
Cold War (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1979)
Cold War (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1979)
Trains (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1979)
The Vapors
Trains (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1979)
Trains (Radio 1 Session, 4 Jul 1979)
Jimmie Jones (LP Version)
The Vapors
Jimmie Jones (LP Version)
Jimmie Jones (LP Version)
