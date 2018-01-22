François CoppéeBorn 26 January 1842. Died 23 May 1908
1842-01-26
François Coppée Biography (Wikipedia)
François Edouard Joachim Coppée (26 January 1842 – 23 May 1908) was a French poet and novelist.
François Coppée Tracks
La Vague et la cloche [The Wave and the Bell] for voice and piano [1871]
