Agathe Backer-GrøndahlBorn 1 December 1847. Died 4 June 1907
Agathe Backer-Grøndahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Agathe Ursula Backer Grøndahl (1 December 1847 – 4 June 1907) was a Norwegian pianist and composer. She married the conductor and singing teacher Olaus Andreas Grøndahl in 1875, and was generally known thereafter as Agathe Backer Grøndahl. Her son Fridtjof Backer-Grøndahl (1885–1959) was also a pianist and composer, who promoted his mother's compositions in his concerts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
6 Concert Etudes, Op 11: no. 2 in D flat major
Der wunde Ritter Op.4/5
Three Pieces for piano, Op 15 (No 3, 'Au bal')
Serenade No.1
Three Études op.22
