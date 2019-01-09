Charles Curtis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e386f543-0238-4ba8-a43b-905191981e48
Charles Curtis Biography (Wikipedia)
Cellist Charles Curtis is an internationally renowned performer and composer of a wide variety of music, with particular emphasis on the avant-garde. Curtis is most strongly associated with minimalism, modern classical, and so-called "downtown music."
A graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School, Curtis has since been involved with the music department at Princeton University and at the University of California, San Diego, where he has served as Professor of Contemporary Music Performance since the year 2000.
Curtis has studied under such masters as vocalist Pandit Pran Nath and composer La Monte Young and still regularly records and performs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Curtis Tracks
Sort by
Duet for cello & orchestra
Cassandra Miller
Duet for cello & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwhs.jpglink
Duet for cello & orchestra
Last played on
Duet for Cello and Orchestra (excerpt)
Cassandra Miller
Duet for Cello and Orchestra (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwhs.jpglink
Duet for Cello and Orchestra (excerpt)
Last played on
Paradise
Charles Curtis
Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise
Last played on
OCCAM Delta IV
Charles Curtis
OCCAM Delta IV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrlv8.jpglink
OCCAM Delta IV
Last played on
OCCAM River XII
Charles Curtis
OCCAM River XII
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrlv8.jpglink
OCCAM River XII
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2015: Éliane Radigue: Works 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efjrzc
City Halls
2015-05-03T12:59:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02gzkbm.jpg
3
May
2015
Tectonics 2015: Éliane Radigue: Works 2
17:30
City Halls
Tectonics 2015: BBC SSO in Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e628gw
City Halls
2015-05-02T12:59:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02gzkfy.jpg
2
May
2015
Tectonics 2015: BBC SSO in Concert
19:30
City Halls
Tectonics 2015: Éliane Radigue: Works 1
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb5zc8
City Halls
2015-05-02T12:59:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02gzkbm.jpg
2
May
2015
Tectonics 2015: Éliane Radigue: Works 1
16:00
City Halls
Charles Curtis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist