Sir Antonio Pappano Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Antonio "Tony" Pappano (born 30 December 1959) is an English-Italian conductor and pianist. He has been music director of the Royal Opera House since 2002. In 2015 he received a Gold Medal from the Royal Philharmonic Society.
Sir Antonio Pappano Performances & Interviews
- Bryn Terfel's electrifying performance of "Va, Tosca"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kh4b1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kh4b1.jpg2017-10-20T13:37:00.000ZThe evil Baron Scarpia blasphemously plots his conquest of Tosca and the execution of her lover inside the church of Sant'Andrea della Valle, as the choir sing Te Deum.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kh2gy
Bryn Terfel's electrifying performance of "Va, Tosca"
- Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E minor - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-23T07:02:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Rachmaninov's Symphony No. 2 in E minor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k5xp9
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E minor - Preview Clip
- Schumann: Concerto for Piano in A minor - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-23T06:59:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Schumann's Concerto for Piano in A minor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k5xn5
Schumann: Concerto for Piano in A minor - Preview Clip
- Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D major, K385, 'Haffner' - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-23T06:55:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Mozart's Symphony No. 35 in D major, K385, 'Haffner'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k5xm5
Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D major, K385, 'Haffner' - Preview Clip
Sir Antonio Pappano Tracks
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
Preludio sinfonico for orchestra
Giacomo Puccini
Gotterdammerung - Act 3
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 2
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Im Abendrot (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Vissi d'arte (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
William Tell Finale Act 4
Gioachino Rossini
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
Siegfried Act III
Richard Wagner
Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem; Quis es homo
Gioachino Rossini
Let Us Garlands Bring: v It was a lover and his lass
Gerald Finzi
Ich will dir singen ein Hohelied (Kythere; Pantherlied; Abendfrieden)
Rudi Stephan
Die Walkure Act III
Richard Wagner
Kyrie eleison & Christie eleison from Petite Messe Solennelle
Gioachino Rossini
En Svane (A Swan) Op. 25 no. 2
Edvard Grieg
Das Rheingold
Richard Wagner
4 Walt Whitman Songs: II. O Captain! My Captain!
Kurt Weill
The Lads in their Hundreds; Is My Team Ploughing (6 Songs from "A Shropshire Lad")
George Butterworth
Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 78, "Organ Symphony": IIb. Maestoso
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Quattro pezzi sacri
Giuseppe Verdi
Aida: Act IV, Scene 2
Giuseppe Verdi
Gloria (Messa di Gloria)
Giacomo Puccini
Celeste Aida (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
William Tell - opera in 4 acts
Gioachino Rossini
La Bohème - Act 3 (conclusion)
Giacomo Puccini
Dies irae (Requiem)
Giuseppe Verdi
Un dì, all'azzuro spazio (Andrea Chenier)
Umberto Giordano
Amor ti vieta (Fedora)
Umberto Giordano
Symphony No 4 in F minor (Finale)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Pini di Roma - symphonic poem: I Pini di Villa Borghese
Ottorino Respighi
William Tell (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
Domine Jesu (Requiem)
Giuseppe Verdi
Le siège de Corinthe (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
'Galop' from William Tell Overture
Gioachino Rossini
Danza Italiana (from Suite no 3 of Ancient Airs and Dances)
Ottorino Respighi
Symphony No 1 in D major
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no 1 (Jeremiah)
Leonard Bernstein
Representation of Chaos (from 'The Creation')
Joseph Haydn
William Tell, Act II scene 2: "Sombre foret"
Gioachino Rossini
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Antonio Pappano, Jonas Kaufmann, Anna Netrebko, Ludovic Tézier and Christof Loy
Royal Opera House, London, UK
24
Mar
2019
Antonio Pappano, Jonas Kaufmann, Anna Netrebko, Christof Loy, Christopher Maltman and Ludovic Tézier
Royal Opera House, London, UK
2
Apr
2019
Antonio Pappano, Jonas Kaufmann, Anna Netrebko, Ludovic Tézier and Christof Loy
Royal Opera House, London, UK
5
Apr
2019
Antonio Pappano, Jonas Kaufmann, Anna Netrebko, Ludovic Tézier and Christof Loy
Royal Opera House, London, UK
9
Apr
2019
Antonio Pappano, Jonas Kaufmann, Liudmyla Monastyrska and Ludovic Tézier
Royal Opera House, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 37: Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia & Sir Antonio Pappano
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezj5q9
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-10T13:28:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06184d6.jpg
10
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 37: Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia & Sir Antonio Pappano
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edbhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-16T13:28:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx217.jpg
16
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 12: Viva Verdi!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejnwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-20T13:28:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p016dq1m.jpg
20
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 12: Viva Verdi!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 10: Mozart, Schumann & Rachmaninov
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efw8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-19T13:28:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01d5529.jpg
19
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 10: Mozart, Schumann & Rachmaninov
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecgc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-22T13:28:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00wgbfw.jpg
22
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
