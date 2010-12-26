Son of Bazerk
Son of Bazerk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3834bfa-7da7-43ca-b3b4-3181c2ba7f99
Son of Bazerk Biography (Wikipedia)
Son of Bazerk is an American hip hop group consisting of Son of Bazerk (real name Tony Allen); Almighty Jahwell (Jeffrey Height); Daddy Rawe (Gary Stanton); Half Pint (Cassandra Jackson). It was formed by Hank Shocklee, member of the producer team the Bomb Squad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Son of Bazerk Tracks
Sort by
I Swear On A Stack Of Old Hits
Son of Bazerk
I Swear On A Stack Of Old Hits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Swear On A Stack Of Old Hits
Last played on
Son of Bazerk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist