Germaine SablonBorn 19 July 1899. Died 16 April 1985
1899-07-19
Germaine Sablon (19 July 1899 at Le Perreux-sur-Marne – 17 April 1985 at Saint-Raphael) was a French singer, film actress and a WWII French Resistance fighter.
She starred in some 15 films between 1920 and 1956.
