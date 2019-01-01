Arvingarna is a Swedish dansband, which was formed in 1989 and which competed in the Swedish Melodifestivalen in 1993, 1995, 1999 and 2002. In 1993 they won with the song '"Eloise" and represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 1993, where the song finished 7th.

The band's name ("The heirs") refers to the group member's parents, who also were active in "dansbands".

Arvingarna plays a form of dansband music that is it inspired by pop music and rock music, and has laso being described as a boyband. Janebrink will participate in Stjärnornas stjärna which will be broadcast on TV4.

They will participate in Melodifestivalen 2019 with the song "I do".