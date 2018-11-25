Clyde JeffersonSongwriter from Herefordshire
Clyde Jefferson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3784fe2-5c08-4f9b-a434-067fb8ef450b
Clyde Jefferson Tracks
Sort by
Girl (Live from Kidderminster College)
Clyde Jefferson
Girl (Live from Kidderminster College)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Light
Clyde Jefferson
Into The Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl
Clyde Jefferson
Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl
Last played on
She Stands All Alone
Clyde Jefferson
She Stands All Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmony
Clyde Jefferson
Harmony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmony
Last played on
Up To You
Clyde Jefferson
Up To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vision
Clyde Jefferson
Vision
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vision
Last played on
The Drift
Clyde Jefferson
The Drift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel The Wind
Clyde Jefferson
Feel The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist