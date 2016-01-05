Sylvia AndersonBorn 27 March 1927. Died 15 March 2016
Sylvia Anderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e374fd33-3e92-4694-8b35-93a09a0b01d5
Sylvia Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia Beatrice Anderson (née Thomas; 25 March 1927 – 15 March 2016) was an English television and film producer, writer, voice actress and costume designer, best known for her collaborations with Gerry Anderson, her husband between 1960 and 1981.
In addition to serving as co-creator and co-writer on their TV series during the 1960s and early 1970s, Anderson's primary contribution was character development and costume design. She regularly directed the bi-weekly voice recording sessions, and provided the voices of many female and child characters, in particular the creation of Lady Penelope and Parker in Thunderbirds.
