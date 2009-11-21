LamyaBorn 1973. Died 8 January 2009
Lamya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3724f32-881f-40fb-8ae1-5a141b58d3e5
Lamya Biography (Wikipedia)
Lamya Al-Mugheiry (30 October 1973 – 8 January 2009), better known as her mononym Lamya was a Kenyan-born British singer-songwriter and record producer. She rose to fame in the early 1990s as one of the lead singers of R&B group Soul II Soul, and later as a backing singer for Duran Duran. In 2002, she released her debut album Learning from Falling, which spawned the number 1 Dance chart single "Empires (Bring Me Men)".
On 8 January 2009, she died from a sudden heart attack. She was recording on her second album Hiding in Plain Sight, which was scheduled to be released later that year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lamya Tracks
Sort by
East Of Anywhere
Lamya
East Of Anywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East Of Anywhere
Last played on
Lamya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist