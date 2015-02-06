Joseph Holbrooke were a musical trio active in the United Kingdom (particularly in and around Sheffield) in the 1960s, and briefly re-formed in 1998. The group consisted of: Derek Bailey (guitar), Gavin Bryars (double bass) and Tony Oxley (drums). Although its recorded output is limited, the group is considered to represent a significant milestone in the development of free jazz and free improvisation in Europe.[citation needed]

The group was named in honour of the English composer, Joseph Charles Holbrooke (1878-1958)