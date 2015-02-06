Joseph HolbrookeFree jazz trio
Joseph Holbrooke
Joseph Holbrooke Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Holbrooke were a musical trio active in the United Kingdom (particularly in and around Sheffield) in the 1960s, and briefly re-formed in 1998. The group consisted of: Derek Bailey (guitar), Gavin Bryars (double bass) and Tony Oxley (drums). Although its recorded output is limited, the group is considered to represent a significant milestone in the development of free jazz and free improvisation in Europe.[citation needed]
The group was named in honour of the English composer, Joseph Charles Holbrooke (1878-1958)
Variations from Clarinet Quintet
HOLBROOKE & Robert Plane (clarinet), Lucy Gould & Mia Cooper (violins), David Adams (viola), Alice Neary (cello)
Variations from Clarinet Quintet
Variations from Clarinet Quintet
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Nocturne: Fairyland, op.57
HOLBROOKE & Robert Plane (clarinet), Scott Dickinson (viola), Sophia Rahman (piano)
Nocturne: Fairyland, op.57
Nocturne: Fairyland, op.57
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Mappin
Joseph Holbrooke
Mappin
Mappin
Last played on
Eilean Shona
Joseph Holbrooke
Eilean Shona
Eilean Shona
Last played on
L'Extase from Mezzo-Tints Op.55
Joseph Holbrooke
L'Extase from Mezzo-Tints Op.55
L'Extase from Mezzo-Tints Op.55
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1903: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
1903-08-27
27
Aug
1903
Proms 1903: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
