Jan Akkerman
Jan Akkerman Biography
Jan Akkerman (born 24 December 1946) is a Dutch guitarist. He first found international commercial success with the band Focus, which he co-founded with Thijs van Leer. After leaving Focus, he continued as a solo artist, adding jazz fusion influences. He has also introduced baroque music into his repertoire.
