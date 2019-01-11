Latin QuarterBritish rock/pop/new-wave/folk/synth-pop. Formed August 1983
Latin Quarter
1983-08
Latin Quarter Biography (Wikipedia)
Latin Quarter is a British band formed in 1983. They were popular in Germany and northern Europe and had one top 20 single Radio Africa in the United Kingdom. They originally split up in 1990, but re-formed in 2011. The band toured Germany and UK and have released their latest album Pantomime of Wealth in 2018.Their sound mixes elements of pop, rock, reggae and folk with largely political based lyrics.
Latin Quarter Tracks
Radio Africa
Latin Quarter
Radio Africa
Radio Africa
Last played on
A Bank-robber's Lament
Latin Quarter
A Bank-robber's Lament
A Bank-robber's Lament
Last played on
Momzamo (One People, One Cause)
Latin Quarter
Momzamo (One People, One Cause)
Momzamo (One People, One Cause)
Last played on
Blameless
Latin Quarter
Blameless
Blameless
Last played on
