Martin HorntvethBorn 20 September 1977
Martin Horntveth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e36d3cd7-d07e-4232-ae3e-dc1404540fed
Martin Horntveth Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Horntveth (born 20 September 1977 in Tønsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian musician (primarily drummer), composer and electronica artist, the younger brother of tubaist Line Horntveth, but best known as the drummer and key member of Jaga Jazzist and The National Bank together with his brother Lars Horntveth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Horntveth Tracks
Sort by
Forced Entry
Martin Horntveth
Forced Entry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forced Entry
Last played on
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Martin Horntveth
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Last played on
Martin Horntveth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist