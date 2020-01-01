James T. Lane (born December 25, 1977) is an American actor and dancer. He made his Broadway debut with the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line, playing Richie Walters. After that, Lane joined the cast of Chicago: The Musical, playing the role of Aaron and Amos. Other credits include an episode on One Life to Live as a James Brown impersonator. Lane was last been seen on Broadway in The Scottsboro Boys, playing the roles of Ozie Powell and Ruby Bates. In 2013, Lane reprised his A Chorus Line role in The West End.