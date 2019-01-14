Roy YoungBorn 1937. Died 27 April 2018
Roy Young
1937
Roy Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Frederick Young (20 October 1934 – 27 April 2018) was a British rock and roll singer, pianist and keyboard player. He first recorded in the late 1950s before performing in Hamburg with the Beatles. After a stint with Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers, he released several albums with his own band as well as recording with Chuck Berry and David Bowie, among others.
Roy Young Tracks
Brown Sugar - BBC Paris Theatre 1972
Brown Sugar - BBC Paris Theatre 1972
Rag Mama Rag - BBC Paris Theatre 1972
Wild Country Woman - BBC Paris Theatre 1972
I Saw Her Standing There - BBC Paris Theatre 1972
New Sun New Horizon - BBC Paris Theatre 1972
Lady - BBC Paris Theatre 1972
Always Crashing in the Same Car
Nowhere Man
Wild Country Wine
