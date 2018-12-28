Dr David Skinner is a British musicologist and choir director. He is Director of Music at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge. He co-founded the Cardinall's Musick and Magdala.

Skinner was educated at the University of Edinburgh and Christ Church, Oxford from where he received his DPhil in 1995: a biography of Nicholas Ludford and a critical edition of Ludford's antiphons. He has taught at the universities of Oxford, Glasgow, Cambridge and Royal Holloway College. He was a member of Christ Church Cathedral choir for six years, as an academical clerk and a lay clerk.

With Andrew Carwood he was co-founder and artistic director of the Cardinall's Musick, and produced more than 25 recordings for the group. He has been associated with a number of award-winning projects (including two Gramophone Awards and three runners up, Diapason d'Or, Deutsche Schallplatten, and a Grammy nomination).

His latest consort choir, Alamire, was founded in 2005. With Fretwork and the Choir of Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, it won the 'Recording of the Month' award in Gramophone Magazine, for February 2008. In 2011 David Skinner and Alamire commenced a ten-year 30-cd programme to explore English choral music between 1400 and the mid-17th century.