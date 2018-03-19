that dog.Formed 1991. Disbanded 1997
that dog.
1991
that dog. Biography (Wikipedia)
That Dog (styled as that dog.) is a Los Angeles-based rock band that formed in 1991 and dissolved in 1997, reuniting in 2011. The band originally consisted of Anna Waronker on lead vocals and guitar, Rachel Haden on bass guitar and vocals, her sister Petra Haden on violin and vocals, and Tony Maxwell on drums. Their punk power pop songs were full of hooks and many layered vocal harmonies.
that dog. Tracks
