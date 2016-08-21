Jesper Thilo (born 28 November 1941) is a Danish jazz musician, mainly known as a tenor saxophonist, alto saxophonist and clarinetist. He is considered to be one of the top European straight-ahead jazz musicians of the post-1970 period. Ben Webster and Coleman Hawkins were early influences, while he later developed a highly personal sound reminiscent of Zoot Sims.

Thilo first recorded as a leader for Storyville Records in 1973 and in the 1980s on Storyville his sidemen at various times included Kenny Drew, Clark Terry and Harry "Sweets" Edison. In the 1980s he also played in the Ernie Wilkins's Almost Big Band. Thilo also appears on the Miles Davis album Aura recorded in 1985. In 1991 he worked with Hank Jones in a quintet.