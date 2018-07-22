Richard BarrettUS soul producer/singer. Born 13 July 1933. Died 3 August 2006
Richard Barrett
1933-07-13
Richard Barrett Biography
Richard Barrett (July 14, 1933 – August 3, 2006), also known as Richie Barrett, was an American singer, record producer, and songwriter.
Some Other Guy
Tricky Dicky
I Will Love You
