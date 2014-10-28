M'bilia Bel (born 1959) is a rumba and world music singer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She is known as the "Queen of Congolese and African Rumba". She rose to fame after first being discovered by Sam Manguana and later by Tabu Ley Rochereau who really helped her to gain confidence, matter full control of her powerful soprano-voice and to reach to the summit of being one of the best Congolese female singers.