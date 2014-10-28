M'bilia BelBorn 1 October 1959
M'bilia Bel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e35d7c3d-69fe-47c1-8dc8-8258abedf12a
M'bilia Bel Biography (Wikipedia)
M'bilia Bel (born 1959) is a rumba and world music singer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She is known as the "Queen of Congolese and African Rumba". She rose to fame after first being discovered by Sam Manguana and later by Tabu Ley Rochereau who really helped her to gain confidence, matter full control of her powerful soprano-voice and to reach to the summit of being one of the best Congolese female singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
M'bilia Bel Tracks
Sort by
Eswi Yo Wapi
M'bilia Bel
Eswi Yo Wapi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eswi Yo Wapi
Last played on
Nakeyi Nairobi
M'bilia Bel
Nakeyi Nairobi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nakeyi Nairobi
Last played on
M'bilia Bel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist