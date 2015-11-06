Light the TorchFormed 2012
Light the Torch
2012
Light the Torch Biography (Wikipedia)
Light the Torch (formerly Devil You Know) is an American metalcore band formed in Los Angeles, California, United States, in 2012. They currently are signed to Nuclear Blast Records and have released three albums; The Beauty of Destruction, They Bleed Red, and their latest album, Revival, which was released on March 30, 2018.
Eye Of the Tiger
Light the Torch
Eye Of the Tiger
Eye Of the Tiger
The Way We Die
Light the Torch
The Way We Die
Stay of Execution
Light the Torch
Stay of Execution
