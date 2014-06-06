Tárkány Művek
Tárkány Művek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e35ae7bb-e482-4240-8d1c-602f7aa15907
Tárkány Művek Biography (Wikipedia)
Tárkány Művek are a group of Hungarian traditional and jazz musicians from Budapest, Hungary. Their sound welds traditional Hungarian folk with classical music and avant garde jazz, more recently with reggae and rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tárkány Művek Tracks
Sort by
Itt a Nyar
Tárkány Művek
Itt a Nyar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Itt a Nyar
Last played on
Tárkány Művek Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist