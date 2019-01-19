Snowy WhiteBorn 3 March 1948
Snowy White
1948-03-03
Snowy White Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence Charles "Snowy" White (born 3 March 1948, Barnstaple, Devon) is an English guitarist, known for having played with Thin Lizzy (permanent member from 1980 to 1982) and with Pink Floyd (as a backing guitarist; he was first invited to tour with the band through Europe and the United States in 1977, and during The Wall shows in 1980) and, more recently, for Roger Waters' band. He is also known for his 1983 solo effort "Bird of Paradise", which became a UK Singles Chart Top 10 hit single.
Bird Of Paradise
Lucky Star - Paris Theatre 1984
Bird Of Paradise - Paris Theatre 1984
The Answer - Paris Theatre 1984
Broken Promises - Paris Theatre 1984
Fortune - Paris Theatre 1984
The Journey (Parts 1 & 2) - Paris Theatre 1984
