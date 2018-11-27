Royal Northern College of Music Wind Orchestra
Royal Northern College of Music Wind Orchestra
Hill-Song No 2 for wind band
Percy Grainger
Suite No 1 for military band - March
Gustav Holst
Suite of Old American Dances - no.5 Rag
Robert Russell Bennett
My bonny boy (English Folk Song Suite for military band)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Circus Polka
Igor Stravinsky
Country Band March
Charles Ives
Molly on the Shore
Percy Grainger
English Folk Song Suite
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Schottische (Suite of Old American Dances)
Robert Russell Bennett
The Immovable Do
Percy Grainger
Chapultepec (Marcha provinciana)
Carlos Chávez
Adagio for wind orchestra
Joaquín Rodrigo
A Lincolnshire Posy
Percy Grainger
March for a Spartakiade, Op 69 No 1
Sergei Prokofiev
Children's Overture
Eugène Bozza
Irish tune from County Derry
Percy Grainger
Suite No 2 in F major for military band, Op 28 (March)
Gustav Holst
The Lads of Wamphray
Percy Grainger
Country Gardens
Percy Grainger
Suite No 2 in F major for military band, Op 28
Gustav Holst
English Folk Song Suite for military band
Ralph Vaughan Williams
March for military band, Op 69 No 3
Sergei Prokofiev
Solemn Overture for the 20th Anniversary of the October Revolution, Op. 72
Reinhold Moritzevich Glière
Second Suite for Military Band Op.28/2
Gustav Holst
Toccata marziale
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Colonial Song
Percy Grainger
March in E flat major, WAB 116
Anton Bruckner
Proms 2008: Prom 04 - Folk Day
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-20T13:33:35
20
Jul
2008
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-23T13:33:35
23
Jul
1991
Royal Albert Hall
