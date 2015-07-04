Marianas TrenchFormed 2001
Marianas Trench
2001
Marianas Trench Biography (Wikipedia)
Marianas Trench is a Canadian pop rock band from Vancouver, British Columbia, formed in 2001. The band consists of members Josh Ramsay (lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, pianist, songwriter, and occasional drummer), Matt Webb (lead guitarist and backing vocalist), Mike Ayley (bass guitarist and backing vocalist), and Ian Casselman (drummer, percussionist, and backing vocalist). The band has released four full-length studio albums, the most recent titled Astoria, released on October 23, 2015, along with 2011's Ever After, 2009's Masterpiece Theatre and 2006's Fix Me. Their third album Ever After was nominated for a Juno Award.
