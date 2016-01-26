SabicasBorn 18 March 1912. Died 14 April 1990
Sabicas
1912-03-18
Sabicas Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabicas (proper name: Agustín Castellón Campos) (16 March 1912 – 14 April 1990) was a Spanish flamenco guitarist of Romani origin.
Sabicas Tracks
Villancico Flamenco
Sabicas and Mario Escudero
Villancico Flamenco
Villancico Flamenco
Guadalquivir
Sabicas
Guadalquivir
Guadalquivir
