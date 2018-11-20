CatchUK indie band, released Bingo. Formed 1997. Disbanded 1999
Catch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e35717be-ad6f-4c90-ad78-a6f0b965cffd
Catch Biography (Wikipedia)
Catch were a British indie pop group consisting of musicians Toby Slater (vocals and keyboards), Wayne Murray (bass and vocals) and Ben Etchells (guitar). The band were signed to Virgin Records and released two singles - "Bingo", which reached No. 23 in the UK Singles Chart, and "Dive In", which reached No. 44. The band released one self-titled album, which was only issued in Indonesia. The album is no longer in print or available online, however various tracks have surfaced on file and video sharing websites over the years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Catch Tracks
Sort by
Bingo
Catch
Bingo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bingo
Last played on
Catch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist