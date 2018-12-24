Tecwyn EvansBorn 1971
Tecwyn Evans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3545b40-d4bd-4d1c-88c6-29c135ceb2f9
Tecwyn Evans Tracks
Sort by
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Silent Night
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in E minor, Op.95 (From the New World)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony no. 9 in E minor, Op.95 (From the New World)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony no. 9 in E minor, Op.95 (From the New World)
Last played on
Over the Stone - Concerto for harp, strings and percussion
Karl Jenkins
Over the Stone - Concerto for harp, strings and percussion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fq3wq.jpglink
Over the Stone - Concerto for harp, strings and percussion
Last played on
Suite from Appalachian Spring
Aaron Copland
Suite from Appalachian Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Suite from Appalachian Spring
Last played on
Mixed Messages (excerpt)
Nico Muhly
Mixed Messages (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Mixed Messages (excerpt)
Last played on
Marietta's Lied (Die tote Stadt)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Marietta's Lied (Die tote Stadt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Marietta's Lied (Die tote Stadt)
Last played on
Absolute Jest
John Adams
Absolute Jest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Absolute Jest
Recorder Concerto
Graham Fitkin
Recorder Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15b.jpglink
Recorder Concerto
Cello Concerto
Huw Watkins
Cello Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Cello Concerto
Chairman Dances
John Adams
Chairman Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Chairman Dances
Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1
Philip Glass
Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1
Last played on
Symphony No 9 ' From the New World'
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 9 ' From the New World'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No 9 ' From the New World'
Last played on
Mixed Messages
Nico Muhly
Mixed Messages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5g5.jpglink
Mixed Messages
Last played on
Klytemnestra for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Rhian Samuel
Klytemnestra for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Klytemnestra for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Last played on
The Open field for orchestra (In memoriam Tiananmen Square)
Hilary Tann
The Open field for orchestra (In memoriam Tiananmen Square)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
The Open field for orchestra (In memoriam Tiananmen Square)
Last played on
Knee Play 3 - from Einstein on the Beach
Philip Glass
Knee Play 3 - from Einstein on the Beach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Knee Play 3 - from Einstein on the Beach
Last played on
Symphony (in memory of John Fussell)
Daniel Jones
Symphony (in memory of John Fussell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Symphony (in memory of John Fussell)
The Grey tide and the green for orchestra
Hilary Tann
The Grey tide and the green for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
The Grey tide and the green for orchestra
Symphonic Studies
Alan Rawsthorne
Symphonic Studies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45k.jpglink
Symphonic Studies
Concerto no. 3 Op.40 for piano and orchestra
William Mathias
Concerto no. 3 Op.40 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031hc1y.jpglink
Concerto no. 3 Op.40 for piano and orchestra
The Sun, the great luminary of the universe (feat. Llŷr Williams) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Alun Hoddinott
The Sun, the great luminary of the universe (feat. Llŷr Williams) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048hc2d.jpglink
The Sun, the great luminary of the universe (feat. Llŷr Williams) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Swansea International Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emxn5v
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-10-06T13:04:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p059txph.jpg
6
Oct
2017
BBC NOW On the Road 2017-18: Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmmbp
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2017-05-26T13:04:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p052zpzs.jpg
26
May
2017
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
19:30
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: A cappella music by Philip Glass
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewzxj5
Milton Court Concert Hall
2017-01-28T13:04:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qd0rf.jpg
28
Jan
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: A cappella music by Philip Glass
17:30
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Welsh Foundations 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em92mb
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-11-25T13:04:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p048hc2d.jpg
25
Nov
2016
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Welsh Foundations 2
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Be in the Audience: Southern Hemispheres
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq94fx
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
2016-03-11T13:04:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03gtdhj.jpg
11
Mar
2016
Be in the Audience: Southern Hemispheres
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Back to artist